Shipping US oil to Asia costs $77 million per cargo
Business
Getting oil from one place to another just got a lot more expensive.
As of October 7, 2026, it now costs $77 million to ship US oil to Asia on a large tanker, a huge jump from the $9.2 million average in 2025.
That's about $38.50 a barrel for a 2 million barrel cargo, making oil deliveries much pricier and putting extra pressure on the global supply chain.
West Africa discounts amid Iran disruptions
Ongoing conflict in Iran has disrupted usual shipping routes, making Middle East exports slower and trickier.
Even as some flows recover, fewer ships are available, so sellers in places like West Africa are offering discounts just to keep things moving.
With these higher costs and delays, sellers in places like West Africa are offering discounts just to keep things moving.