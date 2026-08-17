Shiprocket IPO ₹1,617.48cr oversubscribed 102.28x allotment status may be tonight

Retail and big institutional investors both jumped in, retail subscriptions hit 48.38x, while institutions went even higher.

You can check your allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd, BSE, or NSE using your application number or PAN.

Refunds and share credits are expected by Tuesday (August 18), and Shiprocket will make its stock market debut on Wednesday (August 19).

The funds raised will help Shiprocket boost tech, marketing, repayment or prepaying certain borrowings, potential acquisitions, and general corporate purposes, plus there's a solid gray market premium hinting at possible listing gains.