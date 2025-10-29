Shiprocket posts 1st-ever profit after years of losses

Shiprocket, the logistics-tech platform, just flipped its fortunes—posting a positive adjusted EBITDA of ₹7 crore for FY25 after an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹128 crore last year (net loss was ₹595 crore). Revenue jumped 24% to ₹1,632 crore, thanks to solid growth in both its main shipping business and new ventures.

Emerging businesses now account for a 5th of total revenue The core shipping and merchant tech side grew by 20%, while emerging businesses, including payments, marketing, post-purchase services, and cross-border shipping, soared 41%.

These emerging segments now make up a fifth of Shiprocket's total revenue—almost double their share from two years ago.

Net losses shrink sharply Even with more money coming in, Shiprocket kept expenses flat. This helped double its cash profit to ₹157 crore.

Net losses also shrank sharply—from ₹595 crore last year (which included a big one-time restructuring hit) down to just ₹74 crore.