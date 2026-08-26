Shivaami opens India's 1st Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre in Mumbai
Shivaami just launched the country's first Gemini Enterprise Experience Centre in Mumbai, a space where businesses can get hands-on with the latest in cloud tech, AI, and data analytics powered by Google Cloud.
The center is all about making digital transformation less intimidating, letting companies connect with experts and see real-world tech demos across fields like healthcare, retail, education, and more.
Shivaami center offers Gemini validation workshops
Here, organizations can test out their ideas, try Gemini AI models firsthand, and work alongside experts to shape their own transformation strategies.
As Shivaami's CEO, MD Punit Thakkar, puts it, the center helps teams "validate ideas" and co-create solutions.
Google Cloud's India Head - SMB, Google Cloud India Abhinav Kishore adds that it's a dynamic spot for discovering new tech through innovation workshops.