Shivon Zilis emerges as key witness in OpenAI mission lawsuit

Zilis's Musk ties question her neutrality

Zilis isn't just any tech insider; she's held roles at IBM, Bloomberg Beta, Tesla, and Neuralink (where she still works with Musk).

She's even been called the "Elon whisperer."

Now, questions are swirling about her neutrality after Musk revealed they live together with their four children.

Plus, she knows the inside story of big moments at OpenAI, like when CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted and then brought back, which could shed light on how things really work behind the scenes.