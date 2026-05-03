Shivon Zilis emerges as key witness in OpenAI mission lawsuit
Business
Shivon Zilis, who's worked closely with both Elon Musk and OpenAI, is now a key witness in their high-profile legal battle.
The case is all about whether OpenAI has drifted from its original mission, and Zilis's unique perspective could be game-changing.
Zilis's Musk ties question her neutrality
Zilis isn't just any tech insider; she's held roles at IBM, Bloomberg Beta, Tesla, and Neuralink (where she still works with Musk).
She's even been called the "Elon whisperer."
Now, questions are swirling about her neutrality after Musk revealed they live together with their four children.
Plus, she knows the inside story of big moments at OpenAI, like when CEO Sam Altman was briefly ousted and then brought back, which could shed light on how things really work behind the scenes.