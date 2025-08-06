Next Article
Shopify's AI features attract more sellers, boost revenue forecast
Shopify says its third-quarter revenue will likely top forecasts, with more businesses jumping onto its platform.
The big boost? New AI features and platform improvements are drawing in sellers—even as the retail world faces some bumps from Trump-era trade policies.
Investors noticed too: Shopify's US shares jumped nearly 10% before markets opened.
Shopify expects to keep up the momentum through 2025
Last quarter, Shopify pulled in $2.68 billion—up 31% from last year and beating what analysts predicted.
The company expects even more growth this quarter, outpacing typical market estimates.
Amazon also reported strong sales lately, showing e-commerce is still going strong.
Shopify's CFO Amy Shapero summed it up: they're confident about keeping up the momentum through the rest of 2025.