Shopify's AI features attract more sellers, boost revenue forecast

Shopify expects to keep up the momentum through 2025

Last quarter, Shopify pulled in $2.68 billion—up 31% from last year and beating what analysts predicted.

The company expects even more growth this quarter, outpacing typical market estimates.

Amazon also reported strong sales lately, showing e-commerce is still going strong.

Shopify's CFO Amy Shapero summed it up: they're confident about keeping up the momentum through the rest of 2025.