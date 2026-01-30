Showcase your AI project at India AI Impact Summit 2026

WaveX is now taking applications from startups for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, set for February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Organized by MeitY, this is a big chance to get your AI project in front of a global crowd.

Selected startups will get to exhibit their products Selected AI startups will get to show off their products to both national and international audiences.

There are special spots for AVGC-XR startups at the MIB Pavilion, plus plenty of networking with investors and industry leaders.

Who will be there? Expect a mix of investors, industry leaders, policymakers, and global stakeholders.

With themed pavilions covering everything from media tech to social good, there's something here for anyone interested in where artificial intelligence is headed.