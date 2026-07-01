Shriram Finance hikes FD rates effective July 2 2026

One-year 6.85% 3-5yrs 7.50% seniors +0.50%

The one-year FD now gives 6.85% (was 6.75%), and the digital-only 15-month option is at 7.10%.

Deposits for three to five years fetch 7.50%, while deposits with maturities between 24 and 35 months offer 7.10%.

Seniors still get an extra 0.50%, women earn an additional 0.05%, and renewing matured deposits brings a bonus of 0.15%.