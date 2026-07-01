Shriram Finance hikes FD rates effective July 2 2026
Shriram Finance just bumped up its fixed deposit interest rates, effective July 2, 2026.
If you're looking to park your money safely (up to ₹10 crore), you'll now get slightly better returns, plus, there are extra perks for seniors and women.
One-year 6.85% 3-5yrs 7.50% seniors +0.50%
The one-year FD now gives 6.85% (was 6.75%), and the digital-only 15-month option is at 7.10%.
Deposits for three to five years fetch 7.50%, while deposits with maturities between 24 and 35 months offer 7.10%.
Seniors still get an extra 0.50%, women earn an additional 0.05%, and renewing matured deposits brings a bonus of 0.15%.
Shriram Finance FDs AAA/Stable rated 3L/cr
Shriram's FDs carry top "AAA/Stable" ratings from all major agencies, so your investment stays on solid ground with a company that manages over ₹3 lakh crore in assets across India.