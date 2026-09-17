Shriram Finance plans $500 million bond buyback after MUFG 20% stake
Shriram Finance is planning a $500 million bond buyback next week, thanks to stronger cash flow and lower borrowing costs.
This move follows Japan's MUFG buying a 20% stake in the company earlier this year, which helped bump up Shriram's credit rating.
The buyback will focus on bonds maturing in April 2027 and April 2028, with offers just above what they're trading for right now.
Shriram buyback to cut borrowing costs
This is Shriram Finance's first big buyback since the MUFG deal, and it's all about trimming down borrowing costs.
The company hopes this step will cut its borrowing expenses by about 0.75%.
Fitch Ratings recently upgraded Shriram to BBB-, showing more confidence in its financial health, so this buyback is really part of a bigger push to get leaner and stronger for the future.