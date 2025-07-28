Shriram General Insurance reports 31% growth in premium collections
Shriram General Insurance (SGI) just clocked a 9% rise in profits for Q1 FY26, hitting ₹125 crore—well above last year's ₹114 crore.
What really stands out: their premium collections shot up 31% to ₹960 crore, leaving the industry average of 9% growth way behind.
Motor insurance drives most of SGI's revenue
Most of SGI's business comes from motor insurance, which grew 31% to ₹867 crore this quarter.
Other areas like personal accident, engineering, and fire insurance also saw steady gains.
About a third of their motor revenue comes from within the Shriram Group itself.
Health and business protector plans on a rocket ride
SGI's health insurance is on a rocket ride—premiums jumped over 400% since they entered the space in February. Their Business Protector plans also surged nearly fourfold.
With over 15 lakh policies issued this quarter and a strong solvency ratio of 3.25, SGI looks financially sturdy and ready for more growth.