Shyamal Anadkat returns to India to democratize superintelligent AI Business Jun 24, 2026

Shyamal Anadkat, who spent nearly four years improving AI at OpenAI, has moved back to India with a big goal: making superintelligent AI useful and accessible for everyone.

He's already connecting with researchers and business leaders across the country, saying India isn't short on talent: it just needs bold institutions that can make a global impact.

He calls this a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for ambitious innovation.