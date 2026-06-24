Shyamal Anadkat returns to India to democratize superintelligent AI
Business
Shyamal Anadkat, who spent nearly four years improving AI at OpenAI, has moved back to India with a big goal: making superintelligent AI useful and accessible for everyone.
He's already connecting with researchers and business leaders across the country, saying India isn't short on talent: it just needs bold institutions that can make a global impact.
He calls this a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" for ambitious innovation.
Anadkat's X announcement drew support
Anadkat's announcement on X (formerly Twitter) got plenty of support and curiosity from followers.
His return comes as India's AI sector is picking up speed, with more investment from businesses and policymakers aiming to boost local capabilities and put India firmly on the global map.