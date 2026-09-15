SiCSem to set up SiC semiconductor plant in Khordha, Odisha
Business
Big news for tech in Odisha: a new semiconductor manufacturing unit is coming up in Khordha district, set up by SiCSem Private Limited from Tamil Nadu.
Approved on Tuesday, this 21.889-acre facility will make silicon carbide (SiC) chips.
₹3,406.25cr plant, ₹7,043cr exports
With ₹3,406.25 crore invested (including major government support), the plant plans to churn out millions of SiC diodes and MOSFETs each year.
The goal? ₹7,043 crore in exports over the next five years.
This move puts Odisha on the map for advanced tech manufacturing and could spark growth for local businesses too.