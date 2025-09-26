Siddhi Cotspin lists at 20% discount on NSE Emerge

IPO oversubscribed over 4 times

Despite the weak debut, Siddhi Cotspin's IPO actually saw strong demand—it was oversubscribed over four times between September 19-23.

The company planned to raise nearly ₹70 crore, with a portion allocated for working capital and debt repayment.

Financially, things looked solid: profit rose to ₹13.1 crore and revenue jumped 24.7% to ₹724.5 crore in FY25, showing steady growth even as it entered the public market.