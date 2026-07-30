Sid's Farm raises 81cr to expand supply chain nationwide
Business
Sid's Farm, a direct-to-consumer dairy brand, just secured over ₹81 crore in fresh funding led by Omnivore and others.
The big goal? Upgrade their supply chain and ramp up manufacturing so they can deliver to even more homes across India.
Sid's Farm tests 45 parameters daily
With this funding, Sid's Farm plans to launch new products and grow its network of over 5,000 dairy farmers.
Founded by Dr. Kishore Indukuri in 2016, the company is known for strict quality checks, testing every batch against 45 quality and safety parameters daily.
As Dr. Indukuri puts it, they're aiming to build India's most trusted dairy brand by keeping safety front and center from farm to fridge.