Sid's Farm revenue jumps, but losses widen in FY25
Sid's Farm, the Hyderabad-based dairy brand, pulled off a big 38% jump in revenue in FY25—hitting ₹168 crore.
But behind that growth, their net loss also ballooned to ₹27 crore as costs kept climbing.
Even with total income at ₹170 crore, rising expenses made it tough to turn things around.
Expenses outpace growth
What's eating into profits? Material costs shot up by 41%, taking the biggest bite out of their budget.
Employee benefits and ad spending also grew fast, with ads nearly doubling.
In the end, Sid's Farm spent more than they earned for every rupee brought in—leaving them with negative returns and a challenging road ahead.
Why should you care?
It's a classic startup story: rapid growth meets real-world challenges.
For anyone interested in how scaling up isn't always smooth sailing—even for brands on the rise—Sid's Farm is a reminder that big numbers don't always mean easy wins.