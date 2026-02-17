Sify Infinit Spaces files ₹3,700 crore IPO with SEBI Business Feb 17, 2026

Sify Infinit Spaces, part of the Sify Group, just got SEBI's nod for its IPO and is looking to raise ₹3,700 crore.

The offering mixes a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore with an offer for sale worth ₹1,200 crore.

The funds will largely be used to part-fund completion of Tower B of the data center in Siruseri, Chennai, and to part-fund towers 11 and 12 of the data center in Rabale, Navi Mumbai.