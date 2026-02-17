Sify Infinit Spaces files ₹3,700 crore IPO with SEBI
Sify Infinit Spaces, part of the Sify Group, just got SEBI's nod for its IPO and is looking to raise ₹3,700 crore.
The offering mixes a fresh issue of ₹2,500 crore with an offer for sale worth ₹1,200 crore.
The funds will largely be used to part-fund completion of Tower B of the data center in Siruseri, Chennai, and to part-fund towers 11 and 12 of the data center in Rabale, Navi Mumbai.
Data center operator runs 14 data centers across India
The company runs 14 data centers across six major Indian cities and provides colocation services powered by NVIDIA-certified AI infrastructure—basically helping businesses store and process data securely.
Promoter entities held 100% of the firm pre-IPO.
Strong operational performance ahead of expansion
In the year ended Mar 31, 2025, Sify Infinit Spaces reported total income of ₹1,454.28 crore with a profit after tax of ₹126.36 crore.
Its EBITDA margin was a solid 44%, showing strong operational performance as it gears up for expansion.