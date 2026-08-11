Sify Infinit Spaces targets up to $4 billion expansion funding

Sify Infinit Spaces, the data center arm of Sify Technologies, is planning to raise up to $4 billion over the next four years to expand its operations.

CEO Sharad Agarwal explained that, while Sharad Agarwal said, "One source to fund our expansion is through accruals; the free cash flow from our business is enough for 10-20% growth this year," it will need outside funds if it wants to ramp things up by 50% to 70%.