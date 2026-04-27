Why Rolls-Royce inked a ₹3,800cr deal with this Hyderabad-based company
What's the story
Hyderabad-based Sigma Advanced Systems has signed a seven-year-long deal with Rolls-Royce, worth ₹3,800 crore. The partnership is aimed at manufacturing and supplying aerospace systems. Under the agreement, Sigma will provide a range of high-precision-engineered components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce's aerospace programs. The deal highlights the company's transition into an integrated global platform rather than just a location-specific supplier.
Strategic alignment
Program-level collaboration through Sigma's manufacturing network
The partnership with Rolls-Royce is a program-level collaboration, executed through Sigma's manufacturing network in India and the UK. Sunil Kumar Kalidindi, CEO and Executive Director of Sigma Advanced Systems, said that this deal reflects their strategic vision. He emphasized that it validates the investments made in creating a connected India-UK platform while focusing on quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships.
Growth prospects
Strengthening position in global aerospace programs
Kalidindi further stated that this partnership is an opportunity for Sigma to strengthen its position in global aerospace programs. He said it would help the company expand its capabilities across both India and the UK.