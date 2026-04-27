Why Rolls-Royce inked a ₹3,800cr deal with this Hyderabad-based company

Strategic alignment

Program-level collaboration through Sigma's manufacturing network

The partnership with Rolls-Royce is a program-level collaboration, executed through Sigma's manufacturing network in India and the UK. Sunil Kumar Kalidindi, CEO and Executive Director of Sigma Advanced Systems, said that this deal reflects their strategic vision. He emphasized that it validates the investments made in creating a connected India-UK platform while focusing on quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships.