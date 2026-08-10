Sila secures $1.4B DoD loan to quintuple silicon-carbon anode output
Business
Sila, a US battery materials startup, just landed a $1.4 billion loan from the Department of Defense to ramp up its silicon-carbon anode production in Washington state.
This boost means its factory will make five times more anode material, enough to power over 100,000 electric vehicles each year.
US pushes to cut China reliance
This expansion is part of a bigger push to cut down on the U.S.'s dependence on China for key battery materials used in cars and defense gear.
Alongside the Pentagon loan, Sila also raised $300 million from private investors this July.
The Department of Defense is investing in other material producers too, all aiming to strengthen America's supply chains for future tech.