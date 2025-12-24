Silver could hit $200 by 2026, predicts author Robert Kiyosaki
What's the story
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has made a bold prediction that silver prices could skyrocket to $200 per ounce by 2026. He cited hyperinflation risks, rising industrial demand, and weakening fiat currencies as major factors driving this potential surge. The prediction comes as silver recently crossed the $72 mark on December 23, after gaining nearly 140% this year alone.
Market insights
Kiyosaki's perspective on silver and fiat currencies
Kiyosaki took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on the current market scenario. He said that while the rise in silver prices is "great news" for gold and silver stackers, it's "bad news for fake money savers." The author urged investors not to ignore the declining purchasing power of fiat currencies, reiterating his bullish stance on silver.
Past forecasts
Kiyosaki's previous silver price prediction and market response
Kiyosaki had previously predicted a silver price of $68 in 2023, which was met with skepticism at the time. However, his latest prediction has gained traction on social media, with users connecting global monetary policies to increased demand for real assets like silver and gold. Anuj Gupta from Ya Wealth Global Research also backed Kiyosaki's prediction, expecting strong demand to push prices into the $80-$100 range by 2026.