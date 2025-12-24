Silver could hit $200 by 2026, predicts author Robert Kiyosaki

Market insights

Kiyosaki's perspective on silver and fiat currencies

Kiyosaki took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on the current market scenario. He said that while the rise in silver prices is "great news" for gold and silver stackers, it's "bad news for fake money savers." The author urged investors not to ignore the declining purchasing power of fiat currencies, reiterating his bullish stance on silver.