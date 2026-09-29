Silver falls in India and globally to MCX December ₹2.25L

Silver just took a hit both in India and worldwide.

On the MCX, December silver contracts slipped by 0.93% to ₹2.25 lakh per kg, around ₹2,064 per kg lower than the previous MCX close of ₹2.27 lakh per kg.

Delhi prices dropped too, falling from ₹2.37 lakh per kg on September 25 to ₹2.32 lakh per kg by September 28.