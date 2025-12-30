Silver prices crash 8.7% in a day; what's happening?

On December 30, silver rates in India hit ₹257.90 per gram (or ₹2,57,900 per kilo). Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala saw slightly higher rates at ₹280.90 per 10gm (₹2,80,900/kg), while other big cities like Mumbai and Delhi matched the national average.

Why did prices crash?

The sudden dip came as investors locked in profits after months of gains fueled by global rate cuts and strong demand for silver as an investment option.

Progress in US-Ukraine peace talks also calmed markets and reduced demand for safe-haven assets like silver and gold (which fell by 4.4%).

Plus, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange hiked trading margins for March futures—prompting even more selling.