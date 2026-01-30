Silver's wild ride: Record highs, sudden dip, and what's next

What's holding silver up (and what could push it further)?

As long as prices stay above the $99 mark, experts say silver's bullish streak is alive.

Key support sits at $106-$108 and $100, while resistance looms around $118-$121 and higher at $126-$128.

The surge comes from tight supply, big demand from China, global tensions, and booming industries like solar panels, EVs, and AI tech.

Citigroup even thinks silver could reach $150 soon.