SiMa.ai raises $150 million to expand physical AI and robotics
Business
SiMa.ai, a San Jose-based semiconductor and software company focused on artificial intelligence (AI) for physical world applications, just scored $150 million in fresh funding to advance its AI technology into physical AI technology and robotics.
This latest round brings their total funding to more than $500 million and bumps their value up to $1.45 billion.
The investment was co-led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Amplify.
AllianceBernstein, Baron Capital, JPMorgan join round
Big names like AllianceBernstein, Baron Capital, and JPMorgan joined the round as new investors.
SiMa.ai's founder and chief executive Krishna Rangasayee.