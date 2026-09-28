SiMa.ai raises $150 million to expand physical AI and robotics

SiMa.ai, a San Jose-based semiconductor and software company focused on artificial intelligence (AI) for physical world applications, just scored $150 million in fresh funding to advance its AI technology into physical AI technology and robotics.

This latest round brings their total funding to more than $500 million and bumps their value up to $1.45 billion.

The investment was co-led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and Amplify.