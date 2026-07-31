Simile raises $200 million Series B, valuation climbs to $2B

Greenoaks led the round, with big names like Index Ventures and CVS Health Ventures joining in. CVS is actually one of Simile's main customers, showing how much real-world demand there is for this tech.

Founded by Stanford Ph.D. Joon Sung Park, Simile builds on his Smallville project where AI agents mimic human behavior to make market research smarter and more accurate.

With competitors like Aaru also raising huge amounts lately, it's clear simulated users are becoming a hot trend for companies wanting better insights.