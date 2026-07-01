Since January 2026 tech layoffs top 120,000 amid AI adoption
Business
Since January 2026, more than 120,000 people have lost their jobs at over 200 tech companies, including big names like Meta, Amazon, and Oracle.
The main reason? Companies are leaning hard into AI to speed things up and save money, which means a lot of routine work is now handled by machines instead of humans.
Firms restructure around AI, cutting roles
With AI getting smarter (and faster), businesses are restructuring to run leaner and focus on tech-driven models.
While this boosts efficiency and keeps investors happy, it's also making some roles unnecessary, especially at the biggest firms.
This wave of job cuts marks a turning point for how AI is changing the tech world in 2026.