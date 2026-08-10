Meet Aswin K, new India GM of Singapore Airlines
What's the story
Singapore Airlines has appointed Aswin K as its new General Manager for India, effective this month. The appointment marks a return to India for Aswin, a 12-year company veteran with the airline. He succeeds Sy Yen Chen, who held the position for over five years. Singapore Airlines is also a major shareholder in Air India with a 25.1% stake in the expanded Tata Group-owned airline after the Air India-Vistara merger.
Career trajectory
Aswin's journey with Singapore Airlines
Aswin joined Singapore Airlines in 2014 as an Aviation Network Analyst. He has since held various positions in network planning, marketing, and commercial operations.
His last role was General Manager for Italy, which he took on in 2024.
In his new role as India GM, he will be based in Mumbai and oversee the airline's operations across the country while leading its growth strategy.
Strategic focus
'India is a market of strategic importance for Singapore Airlines'
Aswin's mandate as GM includes deepening ties with travel trade partners, customers, and other industry stakeholders.
He said he was honored to lead Singapore Airlines's operations in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.
"India is a market of strategic importance for Singapore Airlines," he said. "We remain committed to delivering our award-winning service and world-class products via our extensive global network."