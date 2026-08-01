Singapore Airlines board to decide on further Air India funding
Business
Singapore Airlines (SIA) says its board will have the final say on putting more money into Air India, which has been facing tough times.
At SIA's annual meeting, Chairman Peter Seah explained that any new investment would be carefully reviewed before getting the green light.
SIA reports S$945.2m Air India loss
SIA owns 25.1% of Air India, betting on India's rising middle class and openness to foreign airlines.
But not everyone is convinced: it's become a hot topic in Singapore's parliament, especially since Air India is looking for another $1.5 billion from Tata Sons and SIA.
With SIA's profits down 57.4% in FY26 and S$945.2 million lost through Air India, CEO Goh Choon Phong says future funding will only happen if there's a solid business case and it fits SIA's finances.