The exact cause of the turbulence is still under investigation

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers injured in turbulence incident

By Mudit Dube 12:01 pm Jun 11, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Singapore Airlines has announced a compensation plan for passengers affected by a turbulent flight that resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident occurred on May 20, when flight SQ321 from London to Singapore experienced severe turbulence over Myanmar. The plane was carrying 211 passengers, including 56 Australians, and was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok due to the extreme weather conditions.

Compensation plan

Compensation details and airline's response

Singapore Airlines has offered a compensation of $10,000 to passengers who sustained minor injuries during the turbulence. For those with more serious injuries requiring long-term care, the airline is open to discussing an advance payment of $25,000 to address their immediate needs. The airline has also extended a full refund to all passengers on board the flight, regardless of whether they were injured or not.

Support measures

Additional support and compensation for injured passengers

In addition to financial compensation, Singapore Airlines has been covering the medical expenses of injured passengers and has arranged for their family members to travel to Bangkok if needed. The airline has also provided all passengers with $1,000 each to cover their immediate expenses upon their departure from Bangkok. Offers of compensation were sent to all affected passengers via email on June 10, along with instructions on how they can proceed with their claims.

Incident details

Investigation into the turbulence incident

A preliminary investigation by Singapore's transport ministry revealed that the plane experienced significant swings in g-force in less than five seconds, causing injuries to passengers who were not wearing seat belts. The jet dropped 178-feet (54m) in less than one second, leading to what officials described as "sheer terror" among passengers. The exact cause of the turbulence is still under investigation.