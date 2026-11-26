Singapore Airlines seeks bigger role at Air India before investing
Singapore Airlines (SIA) is asking for a bigger say in Air India's day-to-day running before it puts in more cash.
SIA has suggested placing its own pick as either chief financial officer or chief operating officer, hoping to tighten up how the airline handles money and operations.
This move comes after Air India's losses more than doubled to ₹22,238 crore in FY26, raising some eyebrows.
EY audit prompts Singapore Airlines oversight
SIA's push for oversight follows an audit by EY that is digging into Air India's finances and contracts, especially around leasing and maintenance deals.
Even with these concerns, SIA says it still backs Air India's big transformation plans alongside Tata Sons, aiming to help turn things around for good.