Singapore Airlines to fund India investments via internal resources
Business
Singapore Airlines (SIA) said its investments in India have been, and will continue to be, funded through internal resources.
This move came after Vistara and Air India merged in late 2024.
As of June 30, 2026, SIA was sitting on a hefty SGD 10.48 billion (about $8.27 billion) in reserves.
SIA holds SGD 3.24bn backup credit
SIA also has SGD 3.24 billion in backup credit if needed, and its short-term debt is already covered by those cash reserves.
Even with tough challenges at Air India, like high fuel prices and supply chain headaches, SIA says it's sticking with Tata Sons to help turn things around.
The good news? According to Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, SIA's main operations back home won't be affected by this big investment.