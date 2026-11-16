Singapore and Germany trial CBDCs to ensure simultaneous cross-border settlement
Singapore and Germany teamed up for Project Simbolon, a trial that used digital currencies from their central banks to make cross-border payments safer.
The main goal? To make sure both sides in a transaction get their money at the same time, so no one gets left hanging.
DBS Deutsche Bank Partior pilot
DBS, Deutsche Bank, and tech firm Partior helped run the trial, focusing on trades between euros and Singapore dollars.
Instead of linking up all their banking systems or relying on middlemen, they used something called zero-knowledge proofs to keep payments secure and private.
This project is part of a bigger push by Singapore to bring more digital assets into mainstream finance.