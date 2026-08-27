Singapore court backs $490 million award against Tata Power

Back in 2013, Tata Power and Kleros planned to bid together on a Russian coal deposit worth $1.1 billion.

Things fell apart over who would lead and own the project, so they split in 2016 after signing a four-year non-disclosure agreement.

Once that expired, Tata Power went solo and won the mining license but later surrendered it after determining that the project was not viable.

Kleros accused Tata of using confidential information to cut them out.

Now the court says Tata must pay up and cover Kleros's legal costs (exact amount still pending).