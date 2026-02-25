Singapore trip nets ₹1 lakh crore in UP investment proposals Business Feb 25, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day Singapore trip, receiving investment proposals worth a massive ₹1 lakh crore for the state.

The MoUs signed so far, concluded through Invest UP on February 23-24, 2026, total about ₹60,000 crore and included a major push from Universal Success Group, which secured three MoUs worth ₹6,650 crore on February 23.