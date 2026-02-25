Singapore trip nets ₹1 lakh crore in UP investment proposals
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day Singapore trip, receiving investment proposals worth a massive ₹1 lakh crore for the state.
The MoUs signed so far, concluded through Invest UP on February 23-24, 2026, total about ₹60,000 crore and included a major push from Universal Success Group, which secured three MoUs worth ₹6,650 crore on February 23.
Major projects on the horizon
Big plans are in motion: a ₹3,500 crore international theme township near Jewar Airport, a ₹650 crore logistics park along the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway, and a hyperscale data center in Noida/Greater Noida for ₹2,500 crore.
Altogether, these projects are set to create over 20,000 jobs.
Focus on youth and job creation
Adityanath's meetings with top Singapore officials focused on making UP more business-friendly and boosting sectors like infrastructure and tech.
These investments aim to power up the state's economy and open up new opportunities for young people across Uttar Pradesh.