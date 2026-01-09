SIPs are dominating equity mutual fund inflows—here's why
More retail investors in India are choosing SIPs (systematic investment plans) over lump-sum investments for equity mutual funds.
In 2025, SIPs made up 35% of net inflows—over ₹3 lakh crore—up from about 25% and ₹2.68 lakh crore last year.
Why does this matter?
SIPs are now driving the growth of mutual funds, with monthly contributions hitting ₹31,002 crore in December 2025—a solid 17% jump from last year.
In contrast, lump-sum investments dropped by 27%, showing that steady investing is winning out.
What's behind the shift?
Uncertain times—like global tensions and a weak rupee—make big one-time bets feel risky.
With wages growing slowly and savings tight, smaller regular SIPs help smooth out market ups and downs, making it easier for investors to stick with their plans even when things get bumpy.