SIPs are dominating equity mutual fund inflows—here's why

SIPs are now driving the growth of mutual funds, with monthly contributions hitting ₹31,002 crore in December 2025—a solid 17% jump from last year. In contrast, lump-sum investments dropped by 27%, showing that steady investing is winning out.

What's behind the shift?

Uncertain times—like global tensions and a weak rupee—make big one-time bets feel risky.

With wages growing slowly and savings tight, smaller regular SIPs help smooth out market ups and downs, making it easier for investors to stick with their plans even when things get bumpy.