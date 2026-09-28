Sitharaman and Toukan aim for $5 billion trade by 2030

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the target of taking bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2030, a big step up from where things stand now.

Sitharaman and Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Zeid Toukan met at the AIIB 2026 Annual Meeting in Doha, Qatar.

India is already one of Jordan's top trading partners, so both countries see a lot of potential to grow this partnership.