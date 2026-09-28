Sitharaman and Toukan aim for $5 billion trade by 2030
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the target of taking bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2030, a big step up from where things stand now.
Sitharaman and Jordan's Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Zeid Toukan met at the AIIB 2026 Annual Meeting in Doha, Qatar.
India is already one of Jordan's top trading partners, so both countries see a lot of potential to grow this partnership.
Jordan seeks broader India economic partnership
Jordan wants to team up with India even more in areas like energy, infrastructure, and fertilizers.
Minister Toukan called India a "critical market" for Jordan and said she is keen to keep building on this relationship.
The meeting also looked forward to greater investment opportunities in Jordan and deeper economic ties, laying the groundwork for future collaboration as both sides work toward that ambitious $5 billion goal.