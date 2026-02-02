Sitharaman goes big on capex, allocates ₹12.2 lakh crore

Roads, railways, defense in focus

A huge chunk of this money is going into things we all use or benefit from—like better roads, upgraded railways, and stronger defense.

There's also support for new projects like faster freight corridors and more medical hubs.

The idea? Create jobs, boost the economy, and make life smoother for everyone as India keeps growing.

If you're thinking about where future opportunities might pop up—or just want to see your commute get easier—this budget could shape what's next.