Sitharaman meets Banga in Asheville to boost infrastructure and MSMEs

Sitharaman gave a shoutout to the World Bank for moving quickly, especially the speedy processing of the $1.5 billion Development Policy Financing (DPF) and IFC's support to MSMEs through SIDBI, which has really helped local businesses.

Banga recognized India's progress in building infrastructure and suggested new ways to attract private investment, like using special guarantees and risk insurance for Indian companies going global.

The duo also discussed launching a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Knowledge Hub and creating world-class tourism spots, discussing evolving the partnership toward a strategic platform for global knowledge, innovation and private capital mobilization.