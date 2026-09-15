SITL signs 5 year AWS deal to modernize Indian industries

SITL will use AWS programs like the Migration Acceleration Program, plus tools such as Amazon Aurora and Amazon SageMaker, to make cloud upgrades smoother for businesses.

SITL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sonata Software's Domestic Business (SITL), Sujit Mohanty, called this a big step for boosting their AWS skills and helping customers transform faster.

AWS India and South Asia's Head of Partner and ISV Business, Praveen Sridhar, added that it's all about giving organizations the power to fully use cloud and AI tech.

Investors seem happy too, Sonata Software's stock jumped 5.6% after the news.