Six companies plan IPOs Sept 22-28 to raise ₹3,825cr
Business
Six companies are about to hit the stock market with IPOs from September 22-28, aiming to raise a combined ₹3,825 crore.
The money will help these businesses expand, pay off debts, and cover general expenses.
This comes on the heels of a busy month that already saw 17 IPOs wrap up.
Elevate Campuses leads with ₹2,100cr IPO
Elevate Campuses is leading the pack with a ₹2,100 crore IPO opening September 23 (price band: ₹343-362), while Varmora Granito follows with a ₹708 crore offer from September 22-24 (₹140-148 per share).
A-One Steels India is next with its ₹405 crore issue from September 24-28 (₹385-405).
Also joining are ArMee Infotech (₹300 crore), Swastika Infra (₹161 crore), and Adroit Industries (₹151 crore), all scheduled between September 23-25.