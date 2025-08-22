Next Article
SJVN shares soar 2.4% despite annual profit drop
SJVN Limited's stock climbed 2.4% on August 22, 2025, landing it among the top gainers in the Nifty Midcap 150.
The twist? This rally came following the company's report that its annual profit had actually dropped to ₹812 crore from last year's ₹907 crore.
Revenue up, but costs pinch margins
Even with lower profits, SJVN pulled in more revenue this year—₹3,072 crore versus ₹2,579 crore last year—but costs also went up, squeezing margins.
To keep shareholders happy, they announced a ₹1.15 per share interim dividend back in February.
Plus, SJVN hit a major milestone by syncing its first Buxar Thermal Power Project unit with the National Grid this August—a move that signals growth despite recent bearish vibes around the stock.