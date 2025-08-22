SJVN shares soar 2.4% despite annual profit drop

Revenue up, but costs pinch margins

Even with lower profits, SJVN pulled in more revenue this year—₹3,072 crore versus ₹2,579 crore last year—but costs also went up, squeezing margins.

To keep shareholders happy, they announced a ₹1.15 per share interim dividend back in February.

Plus, SJVN hit a major milestone by syncing its first Buxar Thermal Power Project unit with the National Grid this August—a move that signals growth despite recent bearish vibes around the stock.