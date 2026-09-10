SK Hynix, AMD, Intel and NVIDIA shares fall sharply Thursday

Big names in the chip world, SK Hynix, AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, watched their stock prices drop sharply on Thursday.

SK Hynix fell 6% after climbing to a fresh peak of $191, marking a new milestone since its ADR debut in July;

Micron slid 4.2%; and AMD lost 3%, was on track to snap its three-day winning streak.

Intel dropped the most at 6.5%, while NVIDIA saw its third straight decline.