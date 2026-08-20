SK Hynix announces 40 trillion won buyback shares jump 13%

Analyst Jay Kwon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. says SK Hynix could hand out at least $130 billion more to shareholders through 2027.

The company also raised its future payout target: now promising over half its free cash flow from 2025 to 2027 will go back to investors.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics shares climbed to 10% after rumors it might launch its own huge return program soon.

All this has tech investors pretty upbeat about South Korea's chip giants right now.