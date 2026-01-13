SK Hynix drops $12.9 billion on new chip facility

Why does this matter?

This new P&T7 facility will help SK Hynix keep pace with skyrocketing demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM)—the kind of chips powering AI tools and graphics cards from companies like NVIDIA.

Already holding a massive 61% share of the global HBM market, SK Hynix has been a leader in delivering next-gen HBM technology to NVIDIA.

This move shows how big tech is racing to upgrade AI infrastructure behind the scenes.