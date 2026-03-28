Chipmaker SK hynix wants to raise $10-14B via US IPO

SK hynix, a leading South Korean memory chipmaker, is preparing for a potential US listing. The company has filed a Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , hoping to raise between $10 billion and $14 billion. The move comes as part of its strategy to increase its market valuation and strengthen its position in the AI chip supply chain.

Market analysis SK hynix shares trade at discount Despite being a key player in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI systems, SK hynix's stock has traded at a discount to its global counterparts. The firm has a market cap of around $440 billion but its valuation multiples remain below those of US-listed semiconductor firms. This discrepancy has raised questions about whether geographical factors, rather than fundamentals, are driving the gap.

Valuation strategy US listing may close valuation gap The potential US listing is seen as a way for SK hynix to close a long-standing valuation gap with global peers like Micron. The company has comparable or even stronger production capacity than US-based chipmakers but has historically traded at a discount, partly due to its primary listing in South Korea. The move could also prompt other Korean chipmakers to consider similar strategies for boosting their valuations.

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