SK hynix hints US investment warns memory shortage through 2030
SK hynix, one of the big names in memory chips, spoke after a groundbreaking ceremony for the company's advanced packaging plant in West Lafayette, Indiana, and hinted that the company remains open to further US semiconductor investment, though nothing has been decided.
Their CEO, Kwak Noh-jung, also warned that the world could be facing a memory chip shortage all the way until 2030, so tech isn't getting any easier for a while.
SK hynix develops HBM4, backs startups
Kwak explained that AI is driving demand for smarter, customized chips and helping smooth out some of the industry's ups and downs.
To keep up, SK hynix is working on new tech like HBM4 (which blends logic and memory) and has established AI Co. as an investment vehicle to back startups that fit their strategy.
SK hynix becomes top Kioxia shareholder
Besides their US plans, SK hynix might launch an IPO for its NAND subsidiary Solidigm stateside.
They've also become the top shareholder in Japan's Kioxia after Toshiba cut its stake, showing they're serious about expanding globally.