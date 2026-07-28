SK Hynix market value drops $470bn as shares fall 38%
SK Hynix, a major memory chip maker, has seen its market value drop by a massive $470 billion since June 2026, the second-biggest stock plunge worldwide after SpaceX.
Shares are down 38% from their peak as rising memory prices have spooked customers, making them think twice about buying or pushing them toward cheaper alternatives.
US listing, ETFs spotlight SK Hynix
The selloff has put SK Hynix under the microscope, especially after its US stock listing and the launch of new ETFs tied to its shares.
Even though analysts expect sales to more than triple this quarter to around $57 billion, everyone's waiting to see how big tech players like Meta and Samsung report earnings, and whether SK Hynix will boost returns for shareholders as the whole tech hardware scene faces cost and demand uncertainty.