SK Hynix mulls Japan plant for AI capacity, cost control
SK Hynix, the company whose products help NVIDIA Corp. and data center developers deliver AI computation, is thinking about teaming up with partners in Japan to build a new chip factory.
The goal? Keep up with the booming demand for AI tech and control production costs.
Chairman Chey Tae-won shared these plans at a meeting with Japanese and Korean business leaders in Sendai.
Scouting Japanese sites with reliable utilities
Right now, SK Hynix is scouting locations across Japan that have reliable electricity and water, key needs for chip factories, but hasn't named any specific partners yet.
This move fits into their bigger push to boost global capacity: they're also building an advanced memory packaging facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, and planning a 54 trillion won ($39 billion) expansion of its chipmaking facilities at home in Korea.
If the Japan project goes ahead, it could tighten their ties with local companies like Kioxia Holdings too.