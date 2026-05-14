SK Hynix nears $1 trillion on AI memory chip demand Business May 14, 2026

SK Hynix, a big name in South Korea's tech scene, is close to hitting a $1 trillion market cap: all because everyone wants its AI memory chips.

The company's stock has exploded, jumping 274% in 2025 and over 200% in 2026.

If it crosses the line, South Korea will become the only country besides the US with two trillion-dollar companies (hello, Samsung Electronics).