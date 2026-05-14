SK Hynix nears $1 trillion on AI memory chip demand
Business
SK Hynix, a big name in South Korea's tech scene, is close to hitting a $1 trillion market cap: all because everyone wants its AI memory chips.
The company's stock has exploded, jumping 274% in 2025 and over 200% in 2026.
If it crosses the line, South Korea will become the only country besides the US with two trillion-dollar companies (hello, Samsung Electronics).
SK Hynix valued around $948 billion
Right now, SK Hynix is valued at around $948 billion, putting it closing in on the market values of Walmart and Berkshire Hathaway.
This surge has also helped boost South Korea's Kospi index by more than 86% this year as foreign investors pile in.
Even with Samsung's strong run, TSMC from Taiwan still holds Asia's top spot at over $1.83 trillion.