SK Hynix plans US listing by August 2026, citing AI
Business
SK Hynix, the big South Korean chipmaker known for powering NVIDIA's AI servers, is planning to list its shares in the US by August 2026.
The company hopes to ride the wave of hype around AI stocks and attract more global investors.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to review its application in June, according to Bloomberg.
SK Hynix tops $1 trillion valuation
Fueled by massive demand for its high-speed memory chips used in AI servers, SK Hynix's market value shot past $1 trillion in May, up 240% this year!
This makes it only the third Asian tech giant after TSMC and Samsung Electronics to hit that mark.
If all goes well, its US listing could raise up to $14 billion and join other big-name AI-related listings such as OpenAI and Anthropic.