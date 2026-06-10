SK Hynix plans US listing by August 2026, citing AI

SK Hynix tops $1 trillion valuation

Fueled by massive demand for its high-speed memory chips used in AI servers, SK Hynix's market value shot past $1 trillion in May, up 240% this year!

This makes it only the third Asian tech giant after TSMC and Samsung Electronics to hit that mark.

If all goes well, its US listing could raise up to $14 billion and join other big-name AI-related listings such as OpenAI and Anthropic.